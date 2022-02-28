Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes offshore Bio-Bio, Chile – EMSC

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, March 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares tumbled more than 2.5% on Monday, as deepening crisis in Ukraine and calls for harsher sanctions against Russia stoked fears of a stagflationary shock that would hurt the European region. ** The won also weakened to its lowest level since early June 2020, while the benchmark bond yield fell, as investors pulled out money from riskier assets. ** By 0303 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI dropped 68.98 points, or 2.54%, to 2,644.45, set for the worst day in a week and a half. ** Leading declines, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix fell 2.24% and 3.61%, respectively, while LG Chem dropped 5.23%. ** Persistent fighting blocked efforts to evacuate 200,000 people from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol for a second day in a row on Sunday as Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press ahead with his offensive, which he said was going to plan, unless Kyiv surrendered. ** South Korea has decided to sever transactions with Russia's central bank, its foreign ministry said. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 808.8 billion won ($659.06 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,227.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 1.06% lower than its previous close. ** The foreign exchange authority was spotted selling dollars on Monday to limit a decline in the won KRW= currency, traders said, after a warning that it was monitoring speculative movement in the offshore market. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,227.3 per dollar, down 0.8% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,228.3. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 108.09. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 2.651%. ($1 = 1,227.2000 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

MARKETS ・ 1 HOUR AGO