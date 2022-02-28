ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes offshore Bio-Bio, Chile – EMSC

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck offshore Bio-Bio in Chile on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

