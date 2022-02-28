Major floods swamp Australia's east coast, claiming 8 lives
By Associated Press
Washington Post
7 days ago
BRISBANE, Australia — Parts of Australia’s third-most populous city Brisbane were under water Monday after heavy rain brought record flooding to some east coast areas and killed eight people. The flooding in Brisbane and its surrounds is the worst since 2011 when the city of 2.6 million...
Bindi Irwin revealed on Saturday that Australia Zoo has been impacted by the devastating floods affecting northern New South Wales and Queensland. The wildlife warrior, 23, shared video footage to Instagram of herself cradling her nearly one-year-old daughter Grace at home in Queensland, and detailed the extent of damage to her family's zoo.
Towns across northern New South Wales have been left with dangerously low levels of drinking water, while thousands remain stranded on motorways and in their homes, as Australia’s east coast “Rain Bomb” continues to travel south. Officials have warned residents across Sydney to be ready. The low...
Archaeologists excavating a construction site in South London have discovered a Roman-era mosaic floor thought to be at least 1,800 years old — a “once-in-a-lifetime” find that one said is the “largest area of decorated mosaic discovered in London in the past 50 years.”. The colorful...
SHANE Warne's final moments have been revealed after the cricket legend died from a suspected heart attack on holiday in Thailand. The Aussie sporting hero, 52, was found unresponsive in his room by pal Andrew Neophitou at the luxury villa they were staying in yesterday. Thai police have now confirmed...
The torrential rain — as much as eight inches — is forecast for Australia’s largest city and surrounding areas late on Wednesday and early on Thursday. Sydney was preparing for dangerous flash flooding as population centres farther north began a massive clean-up operation after record floods claimed at least 14 lives.
Chris Hemsworth's wife Elsa Pataky has been impacted by the devastating floods of northern New South Wales, a new report has claimed. According to The Daily Telegraph's Confidential on Saturday, the Spanish actress, 45, and the couple's children were isolated at their $30million Byron Bay home after the entrance was 'completely flooded'.
KENT: The miller gazed fondly at the gleaming machinery of the windmill and told me that engineers had asserted that it could have supplied all the power he needed to drive his animal-feed plant nearby and even charge up the batteries against calm days, Nature’s power cuts. The smock mill is still in perfect working order. It last ground corn in 1963 after Dutch engineers had restored it. Standing 70 feet high, it is the largest in Kent and dominates the townsgate of Cranbrook, making a perfect visual foil to the church tower at the other end of Stone Street. The mill still bears an inscription recording the first builder and the first owner, Henry Dobell, 1814. It was the union of Dobell’s creditors that gave the mill its present name. The fantail and windshaft were added later in the century, together with the stage that makes a visual junction between the clapboard of the upper storeys and the brickwork of the octagonal base. The Union Mill is the sole survivor of three mills that stood around Cranbrook and the last of the 15 windmills that were still working in Kent in the 1930s.
Talk about a freak accident… Traveling can be dangerous but I doubt anybody would expect to meet their end this way. Two tourists from the United States were killed while snorkeling “after being chopped up by a boat propeller,” according to the New York Post. The duo...
In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
As parts of Australia battle devastating flooding, climate scientists have warned the country is at a “precipice”, as the worsening climate crisis ramps up the impacts on the country. The warning came after a United Nations report into the climate crisis around the world described an “atlas of human suffering” which is on course to bring “irreversible” changes to many parts of the world, including Australia and New Zealand. In a fact sheet assessing the crisis in Australasia, the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) report said the continent was already experiencing extreme events such as heatwaves, droughts, floods,...
These are the hardest days, and they are slowly passing. This early morning, before the sun had risen, I was remembering Nauru. In our first year detained in the camp on Nauru, I remember most of the asylum seekers were completely depressed. I witnessed the suicide of one soul destroyed by this island. Death by self-immolation was the worst scene I had watched in my life. This was the new reality for us on Nauru. We were there, my cousin and I, for six years.
