ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Tristan Thompson's Ex Just Let This Huge Secret About The NBA Star Slip: He Has 'Done Nothing' To Support 2-Month Old Son

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kRnHi_0eQsCKvn00
Instagram

Maralee Nichols has slammed Tristan Thompson, saying the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player, who was confirmed to be the father of her two-month-old son Theo, has “done nothing” to support the two of them. The 31-year-old former personal trainer‘s comments come following reports that the NBA star could be paying her $40k a month, however, according to her reps, that couldn’t be further from the truth!

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Nichols’ rep, Harvey Englander, told Page Six. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” he added. “In the future we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kplor_0eQsCKvn00

The news reports in question could be related to something that was published in The Sun earlier this month, where family lawyer Bryan Konoski hinted that Thompson could be paying $120,000 a month to his respective baby mamas and their children – Jordan Craig, 30, who he shares five-year-old son Prince with, Khloé Kardashian, 37, who he shares three-year-old daughter True with, and now Maralee, who he shares two-month-old Theo with. "He is paying out the nose for these kids," Konoski said, according to the British tabloid.

"With his base salary, his take home is probably about half, so let's say $5 million. Now reduce that by $1.5 million. Paying $40,000 per child per month, that is $1.5million annually in child support," he added. "If he is paying $40,000 to Maralee and Jordan he is doing the same for Khloé. He wouldn't have been able to get it reduced because she is worth more."

Comments / 14

Related
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Lamar Odom Is Saying About Khloé Kardashian On ‘Big Brother’—He Can’t Be Serious!

Lamar Odom has made no secret of the fact that he wants ex-wife Khloé Kardashian back! The 42-year-old former LA Lakers star made the shocking confession on Celebrity Big Brother, which he is currently starring in. He first brought up the 37-year-old Good American founder when talking to fellow housemate Todrick Hall, telling the 36-year-old former American Idol star that he actually signed up to season 3 of the CBS reality TV show because he was hoping that Khloé would be in there. Woah!
CELEBRITIES
realitytitbit.com

Larsa Pippen denies infidelity with Tristan Thompson caused her divorce

Real Housewives of Miami star, Larsa, and her ex-husband, Scottie Pippen, have been divorced for a couple of years now and it’s safe to say the journey to get here was far from smooth. The couple technically filed for divorce a previous time before finally following through, but there have been rumours that infidelity and cheating with NBA star Tristan Thompson are what caused the divorce.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Larsa Pippen claims Scottie ‘punishes’ her in disputes

Larsa Pippen claims that she is not free from the influence of ex-husband Scottie despite their divorce. Larsa talked on her show “Real Housewives of Miami” about her interactions with her ex-husband. She says they still have a few things in common, like a home they own and the children they share. She claims that he will punish her if he doesn’t get his way during their discussions and disputes over these common issues.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Prince
Parade

Every 'King' Needs His Queen! Meet LeBron James' High School Sweetheart Turned Lifetime Partner, Wife Savannah James

LeBron James has been in the public eye since he was a high school basketball phenom—and by his side every step of the way since that time has been his now-wife, Savannah James. “A person like myself always needs a great sidekick and a person you can rely on no matter the circumstances. And she’s that,” LeBron told Harpers Bazaar in 2010. “She’s got my back, and I love her for that.” Added Savannah in the same interview, “I just love him so much. We’re soulmates.”
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

Kourtney Kardashian's Shocking Baby News—We Did NOT See This Coming!

Younger sister Kylie Jenner giving birth to her second child earlier this month must have made Kourtney Kardashian extra-broody, as some of the 42-year-old Poosh founder’s close friends are hinting that she and 46-year-old fiancé Travis Barker are actively “trying” to get pregnant! Wow! Although we’re not really that surprised!
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Wait 'Til You See Khloé Kardashian's Latest Photoshop Fail On Niece Chicago—Kanye Has Already Responded!

Khloé Kardashian has once again come under fire for her overuse of Photoshop and filters – only this time, it isn’t just her own face that she is editing! The 37-year-old Good American founder has been criticized for not only editing her own face, but also for editing the face of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s four-year-old daughter, Chicago West, in two very filtered selfies of the two of them smiling and pouting, which she shared to her Instagram Stories. And the 44-year-old Yeezy designer was among the *many* people who had something to say about it!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Support#British
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Odom Wants To Take Khloé Kardashian To Dinner, Calls Himself A "Fool" For Losing Her

Kanye West isn't the only man who has been publicly declaring his love for one of the Kardashian sisters. For years, Lamar Odom has suggested that he has wanted to reconnect with his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian, but recently, the former NBA star has outright stated that he hopes to rekindle a romance. Odom is currently on Celebrity Big Brother and he has apparently been using much of his time to talk about Khloé—his hopes for their possible future now that she has reportedly severed ties with Tristan Thompson.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Their Poor Kids! Kanye West Just Dropped A Heartbreaking Bombshell About His Custody

Kanye West has not been shy in expressing his feels about his split from Kim Kardashian on social media, and now the 44-year-old rapper is using his music as another platform to work through the messy details of the divorce. Last week, West hosted a live listening party for his new album ‘Donda 2’ and did not hold back in lyrically unpacking his beef with Pete Davidson, his parenting woes, and his love lost for Kardashian.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kanye West Says Chicago, 4, Looks ‘Too Grown’ In Photos From Aunt Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Girls Day’

Shortly after Khloe Kardashian shared snaps of her niece Chicago West and daughter True Thompson, Kanye took issue with the Instagram filter used on his 4-year-old. Kanye West, 44, wasn’t thrilled about an apparent Instagram filter that his sister-in-law Khloe Kardashian used on a photo of his 4-year-old daughter Chicago. The Good American founder, 37, shared several snaps to her Instagram story of “girls day” with niece Chi and daughter True Thompson, 3, on Saturday, Feb. 19.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

What Is Shanna Moakler’s Ex Matthew Rondeau’s Job? See His Net Worth and How He Makes Money

Male model Matthew Rondeau’s net worth and job have come into question after he shared a disturbing video angrily shouting about on-and-off girlfriend Shanna Moakler. Although Matthew’s net worth is not exactly known, multiple outlets estimate it’s around $400,000. According to his Instagram bio, he makes money by working as an actor, model, poker player, chef and entrepreneur.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Larsa Pippen ‘traumatized’ over ex Scottie Pippen constantly ‘punishing’ her

According to Larsa Pippen, ex-husband and NBA legend Scottie Pippen had a habit of “punishing” her whenever he didn’t get his way. “I don’t even know what’s happening,” Larsa, 47, said of her divorce while discussing the sore subject with “Real Housewives of Miami” co-star Alexia Echevarria on Thursday’s episode, going on to admit that she was “kind of trying to force him to sell” their Miami abode.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
134K+
Followers
2K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy