Tristan Thompson's Ex Just Let This Huge Secret About The NBA Star Slip: He Has 'Done Nothing' To Support 2-Month Old Son

Maralee Nichols has slammed Tristan Thompson, saying the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player, who was confirmed to be the father of her two-month-old son Theo, has “done nothing” to support the two of them. The 31-year-old former personal trainer‘s comments come following reports that the NBA star could be paying her $40k a month, however, according to her reps, that couldn’t be further from the truth!

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Nichols’ rep, Harvey Englander, told Page Six. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance,” he added. “In the future we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing.”

The news reports in question could be related to something that was published in The Sun earlier this month, where family lawyer Bryan Konoski hinted that Thompson could be paying $120,000 a month to his respective baby mamas and their children – Jordan Craig, 30, who he shares five-year-old son Prince with, Khloé Kardashian, 37, who he shares three-year-old daughter True with, and now Maralee, who he shares two-month-old Theo with. "He is paying out the nose for these kids," Konoski said, according to the British tabloid.

"With his base salary, his take home is probably about half, so let's say $5 million. Now reduce that by $1.5 million. Paying $40,000 per child per month, that is $1.5million annually in child support," he added. "If he is paying $40,000 to Maralee and Jordan he is doing the same for Khloé. He wouldn't have been able to get it reduced because she is worth more."