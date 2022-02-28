ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Fix No Sound in Spotify on Windows PC

The Windows Club
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify is the leading music streaming platform in this day and age. And quite frankly, it deserves the top spot. However, a lot of users are finding it hard to use the app on a Windows platform. According to them, when they play a song, they hear no sound in Spotify....

www.thewindowsclub.com

Comments / 0

Related
NME

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ fixes audio-related crashes on PC

CD Projekt Red has released a new hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077 on PC. Sharing yesterday (February 28) in a new Twitter post, the developer confirmed that a new audio hotfix for Cyberpunk 2077 has been pushed out for all PC players. As the developer explained, the small patch addresses audio...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Samsung phones could intentionally be making apps like Instagram, Netflix, and TikTok worse

Samsung is reportedly throttling the performance of 10,000 apps on its devices.The Korean smartphone giant has apparently made apps subject to “performance limits” as part of its Game Optimizing Service – leading to reports being made on Twitter and pages upon pages of complaints in its forums in Korea.The list of apps include Instagram, Microsoft’s Office apps, Netflix, Google Keep, and TikTok, Android Authority reports.It even includes Samsung’s own Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass, and the phone app. Google’s main apps, including YouTube, Google Maps, the Play Store, Chrome, Gmail, and Google Play Services are also included.However, it does not...
CELL PHONES
itechpost.com

'Elden Ring' for PC Stuttering; Is There a Fix for Annoying Issue?

"Elden Ring" players on PC still can't catch a break from the game's issues just yet. FromSoftware's new action role-playing game was reported to have been patched to solve the game's problems when being played on PC. However, a PC Gamer report mentioned that the patch wasn't able to solve a few issues.
VIDEO GAMES
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy