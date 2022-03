With No. 20 Illinois 74-72 victory over the No. 24 Iowa Hawkeyes, head coach Brad Underwood and the Fighting Illini clinched a share of the Big Ten regular-season conference championship and finalizes the conference’s tournament bracket in the process. Illinois was powered by Kofi Cockburn as he delivered a 21 point, 14 rebound effort which helped guide it to the top seed in the conference tournament. With its seeding, Cockburn and Co. will get a long rest and won’t see action until Friday and will need just two wins to become champs while having an opportunity to improve its seeding for the big dance.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO