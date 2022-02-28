"Greenville Stands With Ukraine" crowd gathers to show support over the weekend

A crowd stood together in the Upstate over the weekend to show their support for the Ukrainian people. A group that included Greenville Mayor Knox White gathered together at Falls Park Sunday afternoon braving the rainy conditions. "Greenville Stands With Ukraine" those were the comments of Mayor White at Sunday Afternoon's event. The demonstration was organized by Ukraine native Marina Butenko. You can hear White talk about his personal ties to the Ukraine/Russia conflict and more below, in his full length comments.