This is the average price of a used car in each state

By Nexstar Media Wire, iSeeCars
 7 days ago

( iSeeCars ) – Used car prices have reached record highs with the average one- to five-year-old used car costing $34,852.

How much have used car prices risen in recent months? According to iSeeCars.com’s latest analysis of over 1.8 million used car sales in January, used car prices increased 36.9 percent, or $9,409, compared to the same period the previous year.

Average Used Car Price Increases by State

Are used car price increases consistent across the country? Here are the average used car price increases by state in ascending order:

Used Car Price Increases by State: January 2022- iSeeCars
Rank State Year-Over-Year % Price Change
1 Delaware 28.8%
2 Idaho 28.9%
3 Vermont 30.2%
4 Oregon 30.4%
5 Michigan 30.8%
6 Texas 32.3%
7 Rhode Island 32.4%
8 Wyoming 32.4%
9 New Mexico 32.6%
10 Wisconsin 32.6%
11 New Hampshire 33.0%
12 Minnesota 33.1%
13 Nebraska 33.2%
14 Maine 33.4%
15 West Virginia 34.1%
16 South Carolina 34.4%
17 Washington 34.8%
18 Mississippi 35.1%
19 Colorado 35.1%
20 Missouri 35.1%
21 Massachusetts 35.4%
22 New Jersey 35.9%
23 Tennessee 35.9%
24 Utah 35.9%
25 Oklahoma 36.0%
26 South Dakota 36.1%
27 Alabama 36.2%
28 Pennsylvania 36.2%
29 Illinois 36.5%
30 Indiana 36.7%
31 Iowa 36.8%
32 Connecticut 36.8%
33 Virginia 36.9%
34 North Carolina 36.9%
National Average 36.9%
35 Ohio 37.1%
36 Alaska 37.2%
37 Arkansas 37.3%
38 Georgia 37.3%
39 Arizona 37.6%
40 Maryland 38.1%
41 Hawaii 38.3%
42 Florida 38.4%
43 Kansas 38.9%
44 California 39.7%
45 Louisiana 40.0%
46 Nevada 40.2%
47 New York 40.4%
48 Kentucky 40.8%
49 Montana 42.9%
50 North Dakota 43.5%
  • North Dakota is the state with the greatest used car price increase in 2022 compared to 2021 at 43.5 percent, which amounts to $11,413.
  • Delaware has the smallest used car price increase at 28.8 percent, which amounts to $7,714.

Average Used Car Prices by State

Some states pay more than others for used cars. Here is a ranking of the average used car price by state by ascending order:

Average Used Car Price by State – iSeeCars
Rank State Average Used Car Price
1 Connecticut $30,652
2 Idaho $31,226
3 Ohio $31,227
4 Indiana $32,159
5 Michigan $32,209
6 Arizona $32,422
7 Oklahoma $32,574
8 South Carolina $32,591
9 Nevada $32,606
10 Maryland $32,634
11 Wisconsin $32,834
12 Hawaii $32,908
13 Kentucky $32,916
14 Tennessee $32,930
15 Pennsylvania $32,950
16 Massachusetts $32,953
17 Alabama $32,970
18 Minnesota $32,999
19 Virginia $33,004
20 New Jersey $33,063
21 Oregon $33,071
22 Missouri $33,121
23 Utah $33,242
24 Mississippi $33,327
25 Louisiana $33,412
26 New York $33,699
27 North Carolina $33,774
28 New Hampshire $33,820
29 Rhode Island $33,906
30 Texas $34,006
31 New Mexico $34,104
32 Florida $34,104
33 Colorado $34,273
34 Iowa $34,318
35 Illinois $34,326
36 Delaware $34,473
37 Georgia $34,580
38 Vermont $34,610
39 Kansas $34,826
National Average $34,852
40 Washington $35,111
41 Arkansas $35,358
42 California $35,417
43 Nebraska $35,682
44 South Dakota $36,369
45 North Dakota $36,711
46 Maine $36,856
47 Alaska $37,714
48 West Virginia $38,396
49 Wyoming $39,195
50 Montana $42,417
  • Connecticut is the state with the lowest average used car price of $30,652.
  • Montana is the state with the highest average used car price of $42,417.

What does this mean for consumers? The current state of the used car market presents a lucrative trade-in opportunity for consumers who have a used vehicle to sell. While consumers were previously advised to wait to purchase a used car if they were able to do so, the microchip shortage is expected to persist for most of 2022. The best way to avoid severe price hikes for the foreseeable future is to purchase a used vehicle that isn’t in very high demand, such as a sedan, and if possible, purchase it from a state or region with lower price increases.

More from iSeeCars.com:

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed over 1.8 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in January 2021 and 2022. The average listing prices of each car model were compared between the two time periods, and the differences were expressed as both a percentage difference from the 202a price as well as a dollar difference. Heavy-duty vehicles, low-volume vehicles, vehicles discontinued as of the 2022 model year, and vehicles with fewer than 4 of the 5 model years for each period were excluded from further analysis.

About iSeeCars.com

iSeeCars.com is a car search engine that helps shoppers find the best car deals by providing key insights and valuable resources, like the iSeeCars free VIN check reports and Best Cars rankings. iSeeCars.com has saved users over $325 million so far by applying big data analytics powered by over 25 billion (and growing) data points and using proprietary algorithms to objectively analyze, score and rank millions of new cars and used cars.

This article, How Much Have Used Car Prices Gone Up in Your State? , originally appeared on iSeeCars.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

