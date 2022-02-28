ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

1 teen dead, another injured after crash near Carthage

By Michael Fowler
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QD2UL_0eQsB0Oj00

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — Two 18-year-olds were involved in a one-vehicle crash in near Carthage on Sunday morning, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.

A preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicated that the two teens were travelling east bound on FM 2517 in a 2007 Chevrolet passenger car at an unsafe speed on a wet roadway and hydroplaned. Officials say this caused the driver to lose control of the car, sliding into the south bar ditch where it spun and struck a tree on the passenger side.

Man, woman injured after vehicle hits them in Henderson

The driver, Mitchell Williams of Carthage, was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The passenger, Devin Smith of Carthage, was pronounced dead at the scene. It was later determined that Williams was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Officials say that charges against Williams are currently pending.

The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
KETK / FOX51 News

54-year-old struck, killed by pickup near Frankston

FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) — A 54-year-old man was hit and killed by a pickup truck near Frankston early Friday morning. At approximately 5:20 a.m. Friday morning, Texas DPS troopers responded to the scene of a vehicle-pedestrian crash on SH 155, roughly three miles south of Frankston. A preliminary investigation indicated that 31-year-old Antonio Roman, of […]
FRANKSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas man dead after crashing into back of 18-wheeler

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – A Carthage man was killed Thursday morning when his car crashed into the back of an 18-wheeler. A preliminary report from DPS said that 34-year-old David Crooks was driving northwest on Highway 149 west of Carthage at 11 a.m. Crooks’ 1985 Chevrolet Silverado was coming over the top of the hill […]
CARTHAGE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Alto woman dead after one-vehicle crash

RUSK, Texas (KETK) — A Cherokee County woman is dead after a one-vehicle fatal crash on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 4:40 p.m. on Thursday, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to the scene of the crash, which occurred on the southbound side of US 69 approximately three miles south of Rusk in Cherokee County. […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Canton suspects wanted for attempted ATM theft

CANTON, Texas (KETK) — Van Zandt County authorities are currently searching for multiple suspects that allegedly attempted to steal an ATM at the First State Bank of Ben Wheeler in Canton early Saturday morning. Officials reported that the attempted robbery occurred at approximately 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning. However, the suspects were already gone upon the […]
CANTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Carthage, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Carthage, TX
Carthage, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Henderson, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

One injured after shooting at Longview sports bar

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured in a shooting at a Longview sports bar on Thursday. Around 11:36 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the parking lot of the Lodge Sports Bar and Billiards located at 501 North Spur 63. When officers arrived, they learned the victim of the shooting left […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 injured, vehicles damaged after shooting in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – One person was injured and several vehicles were damaged after a shooting in Longview. On Thursday, March 3, around 12:25 p.m. Longview Police officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2000 block of South High Street. When officers arrived, they found several vehicles that had been shot, police said. […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Tyler man accused of hitting woman with car in Fuzzy’s parking lot

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was arrested early Friday morning and accused of hitting a woman and another vehicle with his car. 25-year-old Devonte Crawford-Milton was taken into custody by the Smith County Sheriff’s Department for outstanding warrants. According to Tyler PD, Crawford-Milton was allegedly driving recklessly and struck another car along with […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

UPDATE: Tyler teen located after being declared missing

UPDATE – The Tyler Police sent an update shortly after their initial release, stating that the missing child has been located and is with his parents. _______________________ TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is searching for a missing child who was last seen walking at approximately 3:15 p.m. today at Grand Avenue and […]
TYLER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
KETK / FOX51 News

Police: Texas homeowner shoots, kills intruder

HOUSTON (KETK) – A Texas homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Thursday morning, according to Houston police. Our NBC affiliate KPRC reported that the shooting was in a neighborhood in the southwest portion of the city just after 1 a.m. Police stated that the homeowner was asleep on the second floor when he heard […]
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KETK / FOX51 News

Longview police looking for missing 45-year-old woman

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – The Longview Police Department is looking for a missing woman. 45-year-old Barbara Alexander is approximately 5’6″ tall, weighs 195 lbs and has black hair and blue eyes. Alexander was last seen on Friday at 10:00 a.m. near the 2000 block of South High Street in Longview. She was wearing a burgundy […]
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Repeat felon sentenced to 65 years for gas pump skimming

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Houston man was sentenced to 65 years in prison on Wednesday in Smith County after being found guilty in a gas pump skimming scam. 33-year-old Yoelvis Herrera was sentenced after a three-day trial in front of 114th District Court Judge Austin Jackson. On December 4, 2019, detectives with the financial […]
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
943K+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy