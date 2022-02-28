1 teen dead, another injured after crash near Carthage

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) — Two 18-year-olds were involved in a one-vehicle crash in near Carthage on Sunday morning, leaving one dead and the other seriously injured.

A preliminary investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety indicated that the two teens were travelling east bound on FM 2517 in a 2007 Chevrolet passenger car at an unsafe speed on a wet roadway and hydroplaned. Officials say this caused the driver to lose control of the car, sliding into the south bar ditch where it spun and struck a tree on the passenger side.

The driver, Mitchell Williams of Carthage, was seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The passenger, Devin Smith of Carthage, was pronounced dead at the scene. It was later determined that Williams was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Officials say that charges against Williams are currently pending.

The investigation is still on-going and there is no other information available at this time.

