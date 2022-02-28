ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 21 Iowa shares Big Ten title with 104-80 win over Michigan

By Noah Sacco
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tLlbM_0eQsAxqM00

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 38 points and 11 assists and No. 21 Iowa clinched a share of the Big Ten championship with a 104-80 win over No. 6 Michigan. It’s the first conference regular-season title for the Hawkeyes (20-7, 14-4 Big Ten) since 2008, who shared the championship with Ohio State. Clark, who came into the game as the nation’s leading scorer at 27.1 points per game, had a career-high 46 points against the Wolverines in a 98-90 loss on February 6. She was just as effective in this game, hitting 11 of 18 shots from the field, including 8 of 11 in 3-pointers.

KCAU 9 News

No. 12 Iowa beats No. 14 Indiana for Big Ten title, NCAA bid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Monika Czinano had 30 points and 10 rebounds and Caitlin Clark scored 18 as No. 12 Iowa captured its second Big Ten Tournament title in four years by beating No. 14 Indiana 74-67. The league’s regular-season co-champs have won seven straight to earn an NCAA Tournament automatic bid. It’s the first time […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Clark scores 41, No. 12 Iowa women top Huskers in semifinals

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 41 points, becoming more efficient in the second half, and No. 14 Iowa pulled away from Nebraska for an 83-66 win in the semifinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament. The second-seeded Hawkeyes, who have won five straight, face No. 14 Indiana, the fifth seed, in Sunday’s championship game. […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sports
KCAU 9 News

No. 3 Baylor beats Iowa St 75-68 for share of Big 12 title

WACO, Texas (AP) — Third-ranked Baylor is going into the postseason with the share of another Big 12 title. James Akinjo scored 20 points and the Bears beat Iowa State 75-68 for their fifth win in a row. They will share the regular-season conference title with sixth-ranked Kansas. The 26-5 Bears had never won the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

