Palm Beach, FL

Averee's fashion favorites from the PGA Tour's Honda Classic

By Averee Dovsek
 7 days ago
The Honda Classic wrapped up on Sunday and in Palm Beach, Florida, fashion, the players dressed for sunny skies, palm trees and bright green fairways. Vibrant colors and eye-catching patterns took the stage this year as players are expanding their comfort zone.

Sam Ryder’s Palm Beach tan was accentuated by purple tones. Rory Sabbatini gave off an island vibe with his tropical printed polo and fedora. Chase Seiffert’s polo had a touch of the morning sky with light hues of pale pinks, whites and blooming greens. Kurt Kitayama stayed true to the Palm Beach ocean forecast with his Prince Blue colored pants and complimentary belt.

Take a closer look at our favorite ‘fits of the week.

Sam Ryder

After an exciting hole-in-one at the WM Phoenix Open, Sam Ryder keeps his hot streak going in style at The Honda Classic in Greyson. Ryder wore lively polos and Greyson’s signature joggers have become increasingly popular.

Sam Ryder in Greyson clothing at The Honda Classic. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Rory Sabbatini

Rory Sabbatini rocked a fedora along with a digital printed polo by Bugatchi. This polo couldn’t be a better fit to match the relaxed and tropical vibes of South Florida.

Rory Sabbatini in Bugatchi clothing at The Honda Classic. (Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

Chase Seiffert

Chase Seiffert made making pars look easy in this breezy, blooming polo from William Murray Golf. The In Bloom polo protected him from the high UV-rays with its UPF50+ technology.

Chase Seiffert in William Murray Golf clothing at The Honda Classic. Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports)

Kurt Kitayama

Everyone loves a bold accessory piece when paired with Chervò’s Several Prince Blue trousers. The Utello belt perfectly ties in with the trousers to give off wavelengths of light that is reminiscent of ocean blue water.

Kurt Kitayama wears Chervo belt at Honda Classic. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

IN THIS ARTICLE
