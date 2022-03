Middle Country’s Hannah Hughes vaulted her way up the leaderboard — literally and figuratively. The Newfield freshman proved to be the best in the state on vault with a personal-best score of 9.70 in the event during Saturday's gymastics state tournament at Kenmore West High School in Buffalo. She executed the Yurchenko layout to near perfection.

