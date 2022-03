Ryan John was back in the building and, chances are, he’ll never forget it. The building was Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex on Staten Island – site of the state indoor track and field championships and, somewhat coincidently, the site of the last major high school track and field event in 2020 before the pandemic cancelled athletic events for the rest of that school year and, for Long Island public school athletes, the fall season of the following school year as well.

VALLEY STREAM, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO