ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Sound Advice: How to make your TV Bluetooth compatible

By Don Lindich Tribune News Service
Union Leader
 7 days ago

Q. I looked at the ZVOX AccuVoice AV52 headphones and love the features and $69 sale price, reduced from $199.99. I have an older Panasonic HDTV. What do I need in order to add Bluetooth so I can send sound to the headphones? My wife is anxious to get good TV...

www.unionleader.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

How to make your iPhone louder

Most iPhones don’t have bad speakers, but they’re not the loudest things in the world either, and even if you’re using headphones or external speakers you might sometimes find the volume just isn’t quite as high as you’d like. But there are ways to make...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: These Bluetooth Turntables Make It Easier to Play Your Collection

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Let’s get one thing out of the way: the latest Bluetooth turntables might not be for everyone. Though Bluetooth record players can help cut down on the amount of cords needed to play your vinyl collection, many audiophiles might recommend going with a more traditional turntable setup for the ultimate high-fidelity sound experience. But for someone who wants a convenient and easy way to spin their records right away, there are a ton...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Turn Off Annoying System Sounds on Your iPhone or iPad

Your iPhone and iPad can do a lot, but you’ve probably wondered whether it has to be so noisy with it. There are a number of system sounds that go off when you do certain things on an iPhone or iPad, like typing on the keyboard, taking a photo, and locking the screen.
CELL PHONES
KOMO News

Consumer Reports sounds off on how to move your streaming music accounts

SEATTLE — When it comes to streaming music, there are several options for listeners who want to create a personalize playlist. But the music can end for those who want to delete their streaming accounts or switch to another provider. Tracy Justiniano has been a Spotify user for years...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sony Tv#4k Tv#Good Tv#Dvd#Hdmi#Rca#G T
Wired

How to Find Games That Are Compatible With the Steam Deck

Having your game crash before it even opens, or in the middle of gameplay, is not ideal. Add to that the possibility for tiny text, a small UI, and controls that are designed for players who have a keyboard, and not all games are worth playing on the Steam Deck right now.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

How to connect Bluetooth accessories to a Mac

Bluetooth is fantastic technology that allows us to use all sorts of accessories wire-free. From earphones to keyboards to speakers, you can connect devices to your Mac using Bluetooth in just a few steps. Whether you have a new accessory or a new Mac, we’ll walk you through turning on...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

13 Ways on How to Make Your Computer Faster

There is nothing more annoying than using a slow computer. Waiting for programs to open, menus to respond, and screens to change can feel like it takes forever when you’re working with an older machine that isn’t snappy. However, you can do a few things to make your...
COMPUTERS
makeuseof.com

How Does Bluetooth Actually Work?

Ever since Bluetooth was first officially released in 1999, it’s become an indispensable part of everyday life. Nowadays, you can find a version of Bluetooth in smartphones, smartwatches, wireless speakers, and portable gadgets. But despite its popularity, many people still don’t know how Bluetooth works. So from signal frequency...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
NewsBreak
Amazon
The Independent

Samsung phones could intentionally be making apps like Instagram, Netflix, and TikTok worse

Samsung is reportedly throttling the performance of 10,000 apps on its devices.The Korean smartphone giant has apparently made apps subject to “performance limits” as part of its Game Optimizing Service – leading to reports being made on Twitter and pages upon pages of complaints in its forums in Korea.The list of apps include Instagram, Microsoft’s Office apps, Netflix, Google Keep, and TikTok, Android Authority reports.It even includes Samsung’s own Secure Folder, Samsung Cloud, Samsung Pay, Samsung Pass, and the phone app. Google’s main apps, including YouTube, Google Maps, the Play Store, Chrome, Gmail, and Google Play Services are also included.However, it does not...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to Connect a VCR to Your New TV

Want to watch some old family movies on VCR? Having a craving for some GoldenEye on N64? Maybe you found some LaserDiscs at a yard sale -- they may look like huge CDs, but they're analog! Then you notice that your shiny new TV doesn't have the right inputs. Many...
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Delete Apps From Your Apple TV

Apps are a big part of using the Apple TV. Whether you want to stream a movie, watch a TV show, or play a game, you’ll need to open up an app on Apple’s streaming box. If you’re ready to say goodbye to an app that's no longer needed, we’re here to show you exactly how to delete apps on your Apple TV.
TV SHOWS
Distractify

Guy Accidentally Texts Screenshot of Woman's Picture Before First Date in Viral TikTok

"First impressions are everything." While it can be argued that our perceptions of people can certainly change over time, the way someone presents themselves to you upon an initial meeting will paint the way that they look at you for a very long time. Let's say in your first meeting with them, you give off a negative vibe and that changes; if you do anything that's perceived "bad" there's a good chance that person will say something along the lines of, "yeah I always had a bad feeling about them."
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

How to update your Fire TV Stick

Burn bright with the latest software. Make sure your Fire TV Stick is performing optimally by keeping it updated. For example, having the latest software helps prevent apps from crashing and adds new features. Here’s how to update your Fire TV Stick. QUICK ANSWER. To update your Fire TV...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to set up your 4K TV

You’ve been searching for months and have finally decided which 4K TV you’ll be buying for the living room. Rest assured — the hardest part (picking a TV) is over, but there’s still work to do. With a new TV comes picture settings to tweak, additional accessories to buy, and in the case of 4K displays, specific content to purchase, download, and watch. For all your new-TV needs, we’ve put together this how-to guide for getting the absolute most out of your big-screen investment.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy