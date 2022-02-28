ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Smoking in older people may harm cognitive function

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uWq9o_0eQs923I00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

In a new study from Weill Cornell Medicine, researchers found the more people smoke, the worse they perform on cognitive tests, regardless of other health conditions known to affect cognition.

They examined detailed national data of adults aged 60 and older to evaluate whether smoking in combination with other medical conditions, such as high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes, had an amplified impact on cognitive abilities.

They say a person who smokes cigarettes regularly yet is otherwise healthy, without Type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure, is still at risk for poor brain health.

The researchers examined health data for 3,244 participants (average age of 69 years) collected between 2011 and 2014.

High blood pressure was present in 77% of the participants. Type 2 diabetes was present among 24% of the participants. Current smoking status was self-reported by 23% of participants.

Each participant took four tests often used to measure cognitive function. The tests reflect multiple aspects of cognition, such as word recall, fluency, processing speed, attention, and working memory.

The team found smoking was linked to much worse processing speed, attention, and working memory.

The link was comparable among people with high blood pressure or Type 2 diabetes.

These results suggest that smoking has a strong enough influence on brain health independent of other health conditions.

This means that smoking is bad for brain health even in people who don’t have other health conditions typically linked with poor brain health.

Researchers note their findings may encourage health professionals to more strongly encourage their patients to stop smoking, regardless of age.

If you care about brain health, please read studies about inflammation that may actually slow down cognitive decline in older people, and findings that low vitamin D may speed up cognitive decline.

For more information about brain health, please see recent studies about common exercises that could protect against cognitive decline, and results showing that this MIND diet may protect your cognitive function, prevent dementia.

The study was presented at the American Stroke Association’s International Stroke Conference 2022and was conducted by Neal S. Parikh et al.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Why good sleep is harder in older people

In a new study from Stanford University and elsewhere, researchers found how the brain circuitry involved in regulating sleepfulness and wakefulness degrades over time. This may help explain why getting a good night’s sleep becomes more difficult as people age. Previous research has found that sleep loss is linked...
HEALTH
Mic

Why smoking weed feels different as you get older

Throughout my 20s, I tried weed only a handful of times. I experimented with different strains, from indica to sativa and different forms, from joints to edibles. All of them would send me into a paranoid thought-loop. Then, at age 29, I tried a low-THC strain, knowing it might be...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cognitive Decline#Cognition#Cognitive Tests#Cognitive Function#Weill Cornell Medicine
The Independent

Toddler with brain tumour ‘hours from death’ after doctors dismissed swollen head as ‘normal baby stuff’

A three-month-old girl with an undiagnosed brain tumour was left ‘hours away from death’ after doctors dismissed her swollen head as ‘normal baby stuff’, her mother says. Molly Mai Wardle-Hampton began experiencing seizures weeks after being born and her mother, 37-year-old nurse Corrine, took her to the GP who dismissed her concerns multiple times.Corrine, who lives in north Wales with her partner, Paul, said under different circumstances, her daughter “would have ended up with severe brain damage or it probably would have killed her”.Molly’s head became swollen and she was struggling to move her eyes freely after her visit visit...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Fox 32 Chicago

Owning a pet may help slow cognitive decline in older adults, study finds

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Owning a pet, particularly five years or longer, may help keep individuals sharper as they age, according to preliminary findings from a new study. Cognitive health, or the ability to clearly think, learn and remember, is an important component of completing everyday tasks — though experts say some mild changes in cognition are considered a normal part of aging.
PETS
Knowridge Science Report

This type of training best for older people

In a new study from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, researchers found five years of high-intensity interval training increased quality of life, improved fitness, and might very well have extended the lives of older people. In the study, participants were divided completely randomly into three different training groups...
WORKOUTS
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find new drug to protected against cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s

In a new study from National Institute on Aging, researchers found an anti-inflammatory drug, known as 3,6′-dithiopomalidomide (DP), could protect against cognitive decline by reducing brain inflammation. The study results provide new evidence that brain inflammation—which occurs decades before Alzheimer’s symptoms are noticeable—is a keyway to finding potential treatments...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
WebMD

Daily Exercise May Cut Heart Disease Risk in Older People

March 2, 2022 -- Increased levels of physical activity and an active lifestyle appear to be linked to a lower risk of heart disease in later life, a new study suggests. Researchers looked at how different patterns of physical activity are linked with heart disease in older women and men and found that more activity was associated with lower rates of heart conditions and death.
FITNESS
MedicalXpress

Obesity may lead to a decline in lung function in premenopausal and postmenopausal women

Obesity has been linked to a wide array of health problems. A new study suggests that abdominal obesity as measured by body mass index (BMI) and waist circumference, may result in a greater risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Study results are published online today in Menopause, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS).
FITNESS
EverydayHealth.com

5 Sleep Remedies That May Not Work (and Could Do Harm)

If you’ve lived through a stressful life event — like a move, a job change, trauma, or a pandemic — you may have noticed it can mess with your sleep. Stress, shift work, chronic medical conditions (like liver disease and arthritis), alcohol, caffeine, a hot or uncomfortable sleeping environment, and exposure to bright lights (like your smartphone or laptop) too close to bedtime can all disrupt a healthy sleep schedule, explains Phil Gehrman, PhD, an associate professor of clinical psychology in psychiatry at the hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. “Stress is definitely one of the most common factors.”
HEALTH
Nature.com

Clinical characteristics of older adults with hypertension and unrecognized cognitive impairment

To treat older patients with hypertension, it is important to detect cognitive impairment at an early stage because of its potential influence on treatment efficacy and functional prognosis. In this study, we aimed to identify the incidence and determinants of cognitive impairment in hypertensive patients aged 65 years and above who visited our outpatient clinic and were not previously diagnosed with cognitive impairment. Among 312 patients with hypertension, we found that 35% (n"‰="‰109) and 7.7% (n"‰="‰24) had cognitive impairment and dementia, respectively, as defined by the Mini-Mental State Examination (â‰¤27 or â‰¤23, respectively). Patients with cognitive impairment were older, had lower levels of education, and had lower instrumental activities of daily living (IADL) scores than those without cognitive impairment. Multiple regression analysis revealed that age and IADL were associated with cognitive impairment in patients with hypertension. Regarding the treatment of hypertension, the office and home blood pressure levels, number of antihypertensive medications prescribed, and proportion of the use of each antihypertensive drug was equivalent between patients with and without cognitive impairment. Finally, patients with unrecognized cognitive impairment showed distinct clinical characteristics, including high antihypertensive medication burden and preserved IADL, when compared to hypertensive patients in the different cohorts of definitive mild cognitive impairment of a similar age. These findings suggest that older hypertensive patients are at a high risk of masked cognitive decline, even if they are functionally independent.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

What you eat can reprogram your genes

People typically think of food as calories, energy and sustenance. However, the latest evidence suggests that food also “talks” to our genome, which is the genetic blueprint that directs the way the body functions down to the cellular level. This communication between food and genes may affect your...
LONGEVITY
Knowridge Science Report

This natural gas furnace could remove almost all the acidic gas emissions

Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers have developed a novel solution to reduce the environmental impact of natural gas-condensing furnaces commonly used in U.S. homes. The team built a prototype furnace that incorporates monolithic acidic gas reduction, or AGR, as the catalyst to minimize acidic gases and condensate acidity, and oxidize carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and methane.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Wyoming News

Smoking Around Time of Conception May Harm Embryo

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 23, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Smoking in the weeks before and after conception has a potentially unhealthy effect on an embryo, Dutch research shows. "Smoking not only impacts an embryo’s growth during pregnancy and birth weight, but also embryo development right from the very early stages of pregnancy," said study leader Dr. Melek Rousian, a gynecologist at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, Netherlands. The study included nearly...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Harvard Health

Even low-level air pollution may harm health

A new scientific report supports research suggesting that even low levels of pollution — well below the current national regulatory cutoffs — may harm our health. Outdoor air pollution stems largely from the burning of fossil fuels (coal, gas, oil), which generate noxious gases, smog, and soot. Smog, which makes air look hazy, is created by ground-level ozone. Soot is fine particles — you may see a dusting of soot on a windowsill, for example. The burning of fossil fuels is a major contributor to climate change that occurs over years, but it has more immediate health effects.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
8K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy