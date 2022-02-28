ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Earthquake of magnitude 5.8 strikes offshore Bio-Bio, Chile – EMSC

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

Feb 27 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck offshore Bio-Bio in Chile on Sunday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), EMSC said.

Reporting by Anirudh Saligrama in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill

