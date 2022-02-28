ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

This exoplanet is definitely orbiting two stars

By Universe Today
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NniFd_0eQs8WEo00
Artist's impression of Kepler-16b, the first planet known to definitively orbit two stars. Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Pyle.

Remember that iconic scene in Star Wars, where a young Skywalker steps out onto the surface of Tatooine and watches the setting of two suns?

As it turns out, this may be what it is like for lifeforms on the exoplanet known as Kepler-16, a rocky planet that orbits in a binary star system.

Originally discovered by NASA’s Kepler mission, an international team of astronomers recently confirmed that this planet orbits two stars at once – what is known as a circumbinary planet.

The international team, led by Professor Amaury Triaud of the University of Birmingham, comprises members of the BEBOP collaboration.

This observation campaign began in 2013 and relied on telescopes from around the world to conduct radial velocity surveys for circumbinary planets.

The team’s research is published in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society.

The planet, known as Kepler-16b, is located approximately 245 light-years from Earth and orbits its binary stars with a period of 228.8 days.

Like Tatooine, life forms on this planet would look up into the sky and see two suns rising and setting. However, the planet orbits outside its two stars’ “habitable zone,” meaning that conditions on the surface are likely very cold. It was discovered in 2011 by Kepler using the Transit Method (aka. Transit Photometry).

For this method, astronomers observe stars for periodic dips in brightness that indicate the presence of orbiting planets.

Astronomers also rely on this method because it effectively establishes constraints on an exoplanet’s size.

For the sake of their study, the team relied on the SOPHIE echelle spectrograph on the 193-cm telescope at the Observatoire de Haute-Provence to perform Radial Velocity (aka. Doppler Spectroscopy) measurements on the system.

This method consists of observing stars for signs of “wobble,” which indicates that gravitational forces are acting on them (caused by one or more planets). As co-author Dr. Alexandre Santerne (a researcher from Aix-Marseille University) explained in a Royal Astronomical Society press release:

“Kepler-16b was first discovered 10 years ago by NASA’s Kepler satellite using the transit method.

This system was the most unexpected discovery made by Kepler. We chose to turn our telescope to Kepler-16 to demonstrate the validity of our radial-velocity methods.”

Their measurements confirmed that Kepler-16b orbits both stars (which orbit each other), a finding that may help resolve an open question about binary star systems.

According to the most widely-accepted model of planet formation, planets are believed to form within a disk of dust and gas surrounding young stars – aka. a protoplanetary disk.

This presents some difficulties where binary systems are concerned, as the model predicts that the gravitational forces might interfere with planet formation.

In recent years, the discovery and statistical significance of “Hot Jupiters” have also raised questions for astronomers.

According to the protoplanetary disk model, gas giants cannot form this close to their stars due to insufficient mass and excessive heat.

The only possible explanation, according to astronomers, is that planets (while they are still in the process of formation) migrate within the disk as a result of gravitational interactions with other bodies.

These findings indicate that disc-driven migration is a viable process and a relatively common occurrence. Said Prof. Triaud:

“Using this standard explanation it is difficult to understand how circumbinary planets can exist. That’s because the presence of two stars interferes with the protoplanetary disc, and this prevents dust from agglomerating into planets, a process called accretion.

“The planet may have formed far from the two stars, where their influence is weaker, and then moved inwards in a process called disc-driven migration – or, alternatively, we may find we need to revise our understanding of the process of planetary accretion.”

The detection of Kepler-16b using a ground-based telescope and the Radial Velocity Method was also significant.

Essentially, it demonstrated that it is possible to detect circumbinary planets using more traditional methods with greater efficiency and lower costs than space-based observatories. With this success under their belts, the team plans to continue searching for previously unknown circumbinary planets and help answer questions about planetary formation.

As co-author Dr. Isabelle Boisse, the scientist in charge of the SOPHIE instrument at Aix-Marseille University, summarized:

“Our discovery shows how ground-based telescopes remain entirely relevant to modern exoplanet research and can be used for exciting new projects.

Having shown we can detect Kepler-16b. We will now analyze data taken on many other binary star systems and search for new circumbinary planets.”

Written by Matt Williams.

Source: Universe Today.

Comments / 0

Related
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find rare Tatooine-like exoplanet

A rare exoplanet that orbits around two stars at once has been detected using a ground-based telescope by a team led by the University of Birmingham. The planet, called Kepler-16b, has so far only been seen using the Kepler space telescope. It orbits around two stars, with the two orbits...
ASTRONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

What you eat can reprogram your genes

People typically think of food as calories, energy and sustenance. However, the latest evidence suggests that food also “talks” to our genome, which is the genetic blueprint that directs the way the body functions down to the cellular level. This communication between food and genes may affect your...
LONGEVITY
Fstoppers

French Astronaut Cries ' Earth Must Be Warned! ' Before Attempting Suicide

Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Planet#Planet With#Orbits#Bebop#Sophie Echelle
Bakersfield Californian

NICK STROBEL: Studying exoplanets around Proxima Centauri

Our nearest neighbor star, Proxima Centauri, may now have three planets going around it. This isn't a new development — the planets have been orbiting the red dwarf star for billions of years —but rather that now we have the capability to detect it. The discovery was announced...
ASTRONOMY
The Guardian

Starwatch: use the moon to guide you to the planet Uranus

For the second month in a row, we’re going to use the moon as a signpost as we limber up for the big November challenge of seeing planet Uranus with our naked eyes. The chart shows the view looking west-south-west from London at 1930 GMT on 7 March 2022. The moon will be a waxing crescent with just 26% of its visible surface illuminated.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

Mystery Occurring in East Antarctica Affects Millions of Lives Across the Planet

In the last major glacial epoch, or 'Ice Age', there have been small-scale climate shifts in the Earth's landmass and a recent study assumes that the bedrock below the world's southernmost continent - Antarctica - has been rebounding since. Researchers from the newly-formed ARC Australian Centre for Excellence in Antarctic...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Science
Knowridge Science Report

This natural gas furnace could remove almost all the acidic gas emissions

Oak Ridge National Laboratory researchers have developed a novel solution to reduce the environmental impact of natural gas-condensing furnaces commonly used in U.S. homes. The team built a prototype furnace that incorporates monolithic acidic gas reduction, or AGR, as the catalyst to minimize acidic gases and condensate acidity, and oxidize carbon monoxide, hydrocarbons and methane.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Knowridge Science Report

Scientists find new drug to protected against cognitive decline in Alzheimer’s

In a new study from National Institute on Aging, researchers found an anti-inflammatory drug, known as 3,6′-dithiopomalidomide (DP), could protect against cognitive decline by reducing brain inflammation. The study results provide new evidence that brain inflammation—which occurs decades before Alzheimer’s symptoms are noticeable—is a keyway to finding potential treatments...
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Ray Dalio: My Advice for The U.S. President

Ray Dalio famously founded Bridgewater Associates out of his two-bedroom apartment in 1975. Since then, he has amassed a net worth of $17 billion while building Bridgewater into the world’s largest hedge fund, which now manages roughly $150 billion in assets. Along the way, Dalio discovered a set of...
ECONOMY
Knowridge Science Report

Exercise reduces clotting risk in people with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

In a new study from Penn State, researchers found exercise may help certain patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) reduce their risk of developing blood clots. While diet and physical activity have always been recommended treatments for these patients, the results confirm that exercise has a multitude of benefits, including many that extend outside the liver, and should be included as a routine part of NAFLD treatment.
WORKOUTS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
8K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy