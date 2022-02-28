ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharon, PA

Sharon football standout heading to nationally ranked PSAC squad

By Josh Frketic
 7 days ago

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon High School football standout Ja’on Phillips announced that he will continue his football and academic career at Slippery Rock University.

This past season with the Tigers, Phillips caught 49 balls for 885 yards and nine touchdowns.

Phillips helped lead Sharon to a 6-4 record this past season and a trip to the District 10 Class 3A postseason.

As a junior, Phillips added another 11 catches for 107 yards and a touchdown for Sharon.

This past year, Slippery Rock was nationally ranked going 9-3 with a trip to the Division II playoffs.

