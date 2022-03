Alejandro Bedoya and Daniel Gazdag scored three minutes apart early in the second half, as the visiting Philadelphia Union rallied for a 2-1 win over CF Montreal on Saturday. Montreal led 1-0, via Lassi Lappalainen's tally just past the half-hour mark and appeared to increase its advantage just four minutes into the second half. However, Djordjie Mihailovic's score was wiped away after replay confirmed he committed a foul just prior to the goal.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO