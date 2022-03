Brian Cage will be sticking around in All Elite Wrestling. Word made it around backstage at Wednesday's All Elite Wrestling Dynamite show that Brian Cage had told those close to him that AEW picked up his option year on his contract. Cage was said to have been surprised by this, as he and virtually everyone on the All Elite Wrestling roster thought his deal would simply expire. We confirmed with sources within All Elite Wrestling that this did end up happening, and his deal would have expired on February 21, but the option was exercised a couple of days before that happened.

