DEAR HELOISE: I have moved many times and invariably lost at least one box of goods. I now have a solution. Be sure to mark each box numerically, i.e., 1, 2, 3, etc. Then when all the numbered boxes have been loaded and confirmed on board the truck, have the driver sign off that all boxes are on board. Bet you won't lose one box coming off the truck.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO