Masters of Illusion, the hit CW television series and America’s largest touring magic show is heading to the Coral Springs Center for the Arts. Masters of Illusion is a huge stage phenomenon born from the multi-award-winning television series “Masters of Illusion,” heading into its 6th season on the CW in 2018. Only the best, most unique, amusing, astounding, and amazing performers have been chosen to perform in Masters of Illusion.

CORAL SPRINGS, FL ・ 11 DAYS AGO