TV Shows

Is Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO, February 27?

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs Last Week Tonight with John Oliver new tonight on HBO? Of course, within this piece there are a few different things to get into. That includes where things stand at the moment with the series, and also both when it will start and also end. Let’s start first...

Collider

John Oliver on ‘Last Week Tonight,’ Russell Crow’s Perfect Joke, How His Team Works with the HBO Lawyers, and What Fans Might Not Know

One of the best shows on any channel is HBO's Last Week Tonight with John Oliver. Over its first eight seasons, Oliver and his brilliant team of writers have repeatedly tackled important issues like net neutrality, elections, and censorship, all while making the audience laugh. The way the show threads the needle with disseminating information with humor is nothing short of remarkable and it explains why the series has won so many awards.
95 Rock KKNN

Disturbed Song Covered by Separatist’s Rock Band Featured on HBO’s ‘Last Week Tonight’

Over the years, we've heard some pretty amazing and interesting covers of Disturbed's "Down With the Sickness." But not every cover is a gem, and one turned out so poorly that it was worked into a recurring joke within HBO's Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. So how did Blind Monday's take on the Disturbed classic end up with prime space within the political-leaning comedy series?
FanSided

Is a new episode of NCIS: LA on tonight? (February 20)

Sunday nights are supposed to be about our favorite TV crime dramas. What’s the case tonight? Is NCIS: LA back on the air yet?. We’ve gone long enough without a new episode of NCIS: LA. Sadly, we need to go a little bit longer. There isn’t going to be a new episode of the series tonight, Sunday, Feb. 20.
John Oliver
Primetimer

John Oliver talks Last Week Tonight behind the scenes, says HBO lawyers have never killed a story and there are six stories in the works at one time

"They haven't killed anything," Oliver tells Collider in a wide-ranging interview. "We have a pretty vigorous back and forth with them with every story that we do. I think and hope we've built up a little bit of trust over the years and that we have done our homework. When they say, but have you reached out to Amazon? Yes, of course we have. Here is the back and forth, here's their pushback, here's how we're going to try and build that into the script. So I think there is a better working trust on both sides whilst accepting that it is a relationship built on some degree of tension. Because I think they understandably would rather that we were not sued. I don't really mind about that it's just I do accept that we have to win any lawsuit. They think their job is not to get us sued and I think their job is when we get a sued that we should win. Which is a distinction with a slight difference." As for Last Week Tonight working on six stories at one time, Oliver says the show used to work on one story throughout the week, each week. "So then all of a sudden it's Friday and you actually have a blank page again and you have to start talking on Sunday," he says. "So it was clear that we needed to completely reconfigure the way that we made our show. Now those main stories they take about six weeks to do. So we're working on six at once. So six stories at any one time we're in various stages of development. From being about to be filmed, to really being about to be thought about. We're constantly spinning stories which comes with its own challenges but it does enable us to have much more time to finesse stories and get them right."
FanSided

What time is The Rookie on tonight? (February 27)

After taking a couple of weeks off for the Winter Olympics, the LAPD is back in action. Here’s all you need to know bout The Rookie Season 4, Episode 14. There was no way ABC could compete with NBC when the Winter Olympics were on. It was not surprising to hear that The Rookie was going to be off the air for the time being.
CNET

HBO Max: 20 of the Best Movies to Watch Tonight

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. Let's look at what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
iheart.com

Actress From Wings Dies at 54

Farrah Forke, known for playing helicopter pilot Alex Lambert on the sitcom Wings has died. Forke also had roles in Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Party of Five, Fantasy Island, Dweebs, Heat, and more. She's survived by two sons and the family is asking for fans to...
TVLine

Starz's Shining Vale Premiere: Grade It!

Click here to read the full article. Demons of the literal and figurative variety plague Courteney Cox’s Pat during Shining Vale‘s two-episode premiere — but strangely, it’s the metaphorical ones that appear to be wreaking more havoc. Shining Vale, which debuted on Starz Sunday night, centers on the vaguely dysfunctional Phelps family: There’s Pat, a depressed author who’s still trying to write a follow-up to her popular erotic fiction novel from 17 years ago; her husband, Terry (Greg Kinnear), who isn’t quite over the affair that Pat recently had with their handyman; and their two kids, rebellious teen daughter Gaynor (Dickinson‘s...
Popculture

Long-Running Soap Opera Officially Canceled After Decades on TV

After falling under threat of cancellation at the start of February, the end has officially come for Neighbours. The long-running Australian soap opera ran for 37 seasons and some 9000 episodes but ends after losing its primary source of funding, U.K.'s Channel 5. The show's social media account confirmed the...
Popculture

The CW Star Exits Show After 6 Seasons

Actor Nick Zano has left the cast of DC's Legends of Tomorrow on The CW. After Wednesday night's episode, representatives for the network confirmed that Heywood is leaving for good. Fair warning, there are spoilers for the latest episode of the series ahead. Zano has been playing Nate Heywood, a.k.a....
The Week

ABC allegedly threatened to cancel the Oscars unless some awards were cut

Some controversial changes to the 2022 Oscars reportedly came about after ABC threatened to pull the plug on the telecast entirely. That's according to The Hollywood Reporter, which delves into the Oscars' announcement that eight awards won't be presented live this year. That decision has sparked backlash, and the Reporter describes a "civil war" now unfolding on the Academy's board.
