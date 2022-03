It’s quite amazing how the NHL trade deadline could shape or reshape the Metropolitan Division. The Pittsburgh Penguins are not alone, as their aging rival, the Washington Capitals, are also scouring the NHL trade block for affordable help. The Penguins won a few games in a row after weeks of roller-coaster riding, loose, flat, and sloppy hockey, then slipped back into it for 40 minutes against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO