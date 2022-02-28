Fight over phone at Hillcrest nightclub leads to blade attack

SAN DIEGO — Two people were attacked early Sunday morning at Rich’s San Diego nightclub in Hillcrest, authorities said.

A fight broke out between at least three people at 1051 University Ave after an argument over a stolen phone, according to San Diego Police Department’s watch commander.

Police said at least two people got cut with some sort of blade, but authorities revealed the injuries weren’t serious. The victims are expected to be okay.



SDPD gave one of the individuals a ride away from the scene to prevent further issues, police said. No arrests were made.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.