The end is near. Milo Ventimiglia knows how the This Is Us series finale will wrap up the NBC drama, and he exclusively told Us Weekly what to expect as season 6 winds down. “I think, if anything, there may be a bit of a bit of magic at the end — kinda like life can put something in front of you that maybe you weren’t expecting, but you still feel satisfied with it,” the actor, 44, told Us earlier this month ahead of his appearance at the SCAD TVFest, where he accepted the Virtuoso Award on Saturday, February 19.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO