Click here to read the full article. American Idol is back on ABC, ringing in its milestone 20th season with a primetime ratings win. Per fast affiliates, the long-running singing competition series was the highest-rated program of Sunday evening, measuring a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.02 million viewers with its two-hour debut. Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie returned alongside host Ryan Seacrest to usher in the new generation of prospective idols. While American Idol led the charge on Sunday, the ABC premiere was down from the previous year. The American Idol Season 19 debut brought in...

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO