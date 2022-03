WEBSTER — Raymie Auman could feel the momentum drifting away in the final moments of the first half. Auman’s Wellsville boys basketball team had a narrow lead after the first quarter of Saturday’s Section 5 Class B2 championship, but by the end of the second, Mynderse went ahead on a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining. Wellsville missed a shot at the other end, but Alex Perkins got in position for the rebound and tipped it in at the buzzer.

WELLSVILLE, NY ・ 4 HOURS AGO