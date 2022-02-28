ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton is one vote away from its first female city manager

Sara Hensley, Denton’s interim city manager, is one vote away from being Denton’s first female city manager.

She was named the lone finalist for the job by City Council members following a series of closed session interviews held this past Tuesday.

She joined the city in May 2019 as an assistant city manager and was later elevated to interim city manager in February 2021 after then-City Manager Todd Hileman resigned in favor of a job in California.

In a letter sent to council members after being offered the job, Hensley wrote that she is honored both by their support and for the opportunity to be Denton’s first female city manager.

“I do not take this most important job lightly and, I will work every day to create an environment in which our leadership and employees thrive,” she continued. “I will continue to work with our community members and community partners to create our best work in serving the community as a whole.”

Formal confirmation of her appointment will have to wait until council members can next meet. The next regular council meeting is scheduled for Tuesday. An agenda for that council meeting was not yet available online Friday.

Hensley declined a full interview for this article until she is formally approved by City Council.

The week before her presumed full appointment included legal threats from the state government and two lawsuits surrounding the city’s mask mandate, as well as a winter storm that temporarily halted some city services.

Despite that, Hensley is no stranger to crises. She spent the previous two and a half decades in government and took over as Denton’s interim city manager in the fallout of February 2021’s severe winter storm and Texas’ concurrent power grid failures.

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton drops mask mandate, hires city manager

Denton City Council members killed the city’s mask mandate and formally appointed its first female city manager Tuesday. In total, Denton residents were under a city mask mandate for less than seven months. The mandate’s current iteration was scheduled to expire on March 31, but City Council members unanimously...
