Cherries are not just for the top of an ice cream sundae. Cherries have numerous benefits for your body other than just being a very tasty fruit. March is National Nutrition Month, and we all know that eating fruits and vegetables are important for maintaining healthy, balanced nutrition. Research shows that cherries are one of the healthiest fruits when it comes to reducing our risk of certain conditions and providing us with beneficial nutrients. Here are four benefits of cherries and why we should be eating more of them...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO