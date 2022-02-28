Mavericks Open Home Play With Win

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The CMU Men’s Lacrosse team opened up their home and RMAC account on the same day Sunday taking on Westminster. Three straight goals capped off by a Sergio Pelayo shot with nine tenths of a second left in the 1st meant the Mavericks carried a 3-2 lead into the 2nd. Where it was a back and forth affair. Ultimately though, the Mavs would never give up the lead after drawing level with under 3mins left in the half. The Mavericks are now 3-1 and a perfect 1-0 after the day’s 16-13 win.

