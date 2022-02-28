ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Gophers' 27-point comeback comes up short vs. Indiana

By Chris Schad
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NFdkX_0eQs002N00
Chris Schad

The Minnesota Golden Gophers fell into a deep hole on Sunday night. But despite a furious rally, a 27-point deficit was too much to overcome in an 84-79 loss to Indiana.

Indiana started the game by taking control early. The Gophers dropped back defensively on Xavier Johnson and the junior guard made them pay with 16 of his 24 points in the first half.

Johnson's play was a catalyst for the Hoosiers, whose lead swelled to 12 points just before the 10-minute mark. But the Gophers cut into the deficit thanks to five 3-pointers.

With a 3-pointer by Payton Willis at the horn, the Gophers went into the locker room down 40-33 at halftime. But Indiana's duo of Trayce Jackson-Davis (14 points, eight rebounds) and Miller Kopp (10 points) helped the Hoosiers open the game up to take a 70-43 lead.

Armed with its biggest lead of the night, this should have been an easy night for Indiana. Instead, the Gophers fought their way back behind Willis.

Willis was one of the eight players honored on senior night and went out with a fury. While tying his own school record with seven 3-pointers, Willis finished with 28 points and led Minnesota on a 36-12 run over the next 8:16.

With Indiana's lead down to 82-79 with five seconds remaining, Johnson knocked down a pair of critical free throws to finally put Minnesota away.

The Gophers fell to 4-14 in the Big Ten and 13-14 overall. Minnesota will look to build momentum entering the conference tournament when they travel to Maryland on Wednesday night.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Indiana State
KLST/KSAN

Rams punch ticket to Division 2 NCAA Tournament

SAN ANGELO, TX. — The Angelo State men’s basketball team is going dancing, after earning the 7 seed in the South Central Region against West Texas A&M hosted by Lubbock Christian. Angelo State split the two meetings with West Texas this season. The two will meet Saturday in Lubbock, game time TBD.
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Coach K Named The “Best” Player Duke’s Ever Had

Who’s the best player in Duke basketball history?. Most would probably go to Christian Laettner, who’s considered one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Others might go with Grant Hill, who’s arguably the most-talented player in the history of the program. At a speaking engagement...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Gophers
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Wilbon calls Grayson Allen a ‘thug’

One prominent ESPN personality is making his feelings about Grayson Allen very clear. Before the Milwaukee Bucks-Chicago Bulls game on Friday, ESPN analyst Michael Wilbon had some harsh words for the Bucks guard Allen. Speaking in reference to the incident where Allen injured Bulls guard Alex Caruso the last time the two teams played (video here), Wilbon called Allen a “thug.”
NBA
Bring Me The News

NDSU's Christian Watson might've won the NFL Combine

What can't North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson do?. The former 2-star recruit from Tampa, Florida is arguably the most impressive prospect at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, having likely shot up draft boards after showcasing his skills and athleticism during wide receiver workouts on Thursday. Physically, he's a...
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Jordan Davis outruns NFL star QB in 40-yard-dash in must-see video

Jordan Davis has single-handedly captivated the entire sports community with his insane performance at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Saturday by making history with his 40-yard dash time. With his official time logged at 4.78,, the Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman became the fastest ever at the NFL Scouting Combine by a player over 340 pounds and by a good margin.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ABC4

Bojan Bogdanovic sets franchise record with 11 three-pointers in win over OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) – Bojan Bogdanovic said making a Utah Jazz franchise-record 11 3-pointers wasn’t all that complicated. He simply chalked it up to being open. He said the Oklahoma City Thunder helped so much on stopping the All-Star pick-and-roll combination of guard Donovan Mitchell and center Rudy Gobert that it left him room to shoot comfortably. Bogdanovic scored 35 points to help the […]
NBA
The Spun

Arch Manning Narrows His List: College Football World Reacts

The list of potential schools for Arch Manning is reportedly getting smaller. According to a report from 247Sports, the five-star quarterback recruit out of New Orleans, Louisiana is believed to be down to six schools. Among those six schools, three are reportedly considered the favorites. Arch Manning is the No....
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bring Me The News

Kaprizov scores twice, but Sabres complete season sweep of Wild

The Minnesota Wild tried to score another come-from-behind win on Friday night. But despite a pair of goals from Kirill Kaprizov, the Wild couldn't complete the comeback, falling to the Buffalo Sabres 5-4. The night got off to a rough start when Marcus Foligno was called for a goaltender interference...
NHL
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy