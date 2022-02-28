ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

NU Roundup: T'wolves win sixth straight in baseball

Midland Daily News
Midland Daily News
 7 days ago

Northwood’s baseball team extended its winning streak to six straight on Sunday with an 11-6 victory over host Indianapolis.

Albert Nagy (1-1) got the win, going two innings in relief and allowing one run.

Rhett Evans went 4-for-4 with a triple, two runs batted in, and three runs scored for the Timberwolves, while Alex Cole went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI and scored twice, and Khale Showers added a two-run single.

NU (7-3) will begin its annual spring trip to Florida with a doubleheader against Malone in Auburndale, Fla., on Friday.

NU MEN TURN IN MULTIPLE TOP-FIVE PERFORMANCES AT INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS

Northwood’s men’s track and field team finished second at the GLIAC Indoor Championships hosted by Grand Valley State on Sunday.

A day after NU’s Nathan Powers won the GLIAC title in the weight throw, the Timberwolves had several more impressive performances on Sunday, including the 1600-meter relay team of Thomas Heslip, Josiah Morse, Josh Jones, and Stephen Barker winning with a time of 3:18.52 and Xzavia Price winning the 60 dash with a time of 6.84 for his second GLIAC title and also finishing sixth in the 200 dash at 22.33.

Also for NU’s men, Dillan Haviland took third in the mile with a time of 4:09.93, Barker finished third in the 800 run (1:50.48), and Jones (1:51.91) and Morse (1:52.64) also placed in the top six in the 800.

Jon Kelm was named GLIAC Freshman Field Athlete of the Meet after taking second in the triple jump with a personal-record distance of 13.43 meters, seventh in the high jump with a PR of 1.86 meters, and fifth in the long jump with a PR of 6.62 meters.

In the shot put, Will Nemecek took fourth with a heave of 16.78 meters, a personal best, while Zechariah Stickler finished fifth. Jordan Taiwo finished third in the heptathlon after recording a PR of 3:02.72 in the 1,000 run.

Northwood’s women finished seventh as a team.

Jessica Kursinsky finished second in the shot put with a throw of 14.44 meters, which ranks her second all-time in the event, while Debra Wallace took fourth in the 60 dash with a time of 7.89, Katherine Wozniak had a PR of 10:50.69 in the 3-kilometer run to move her into 10 th place all-time in school history, and Alexis Kaanta took fifth in the triple jump with PR of 10.61 meters, which places her third in school history.

The Timberwolves will conclude their season at the NCAA Division II Indoor Championships on March 11-12.

NU SOFTBALL WINS TWO

Northwood’s softball team improved to 4-2 on Sunday with wins of 5-4 over Southern Indiana and 5-1 over Illinois-Springfield in Owensboro, Ky.

Shayna Frank got the win against Southern Indiana, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief.

Emily Mankel went 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs batted in for the Timberwolves, while Brynn Polega went 2-for-3, Madison Jordan doubled and drove in a run, and Gianna Fantin also had an RBI.

Frank (3-1) picked up the complete-game victory against Illinois-Springfield, allowing one unearned run on only three hits and one walk, while striking out eight.

At the plate for NU, Haley Frank drove in two runs, while Jordan scored twice, and Delanie Grundman and Alexis Koehler each added an RBI.

The Timberwolves will head to Florida for their annual spring trip and play 14 games from March 5-12.

Midland Daily News

Midland Daily News

Midland, MI
ABOUT

Midland Daily News' website, OurMidland.com, offers community news, wire reports, business, sports and entertainment.

 https://www.ourmidland.com/

