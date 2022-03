Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday evening. We'll have another update for you tomorrow morning. While in England mass free Covid testing will end from 1 April, in Scotland the country's deputy first minister has said it will continue at some level beyond that date. John Swinney said Scottish ministers would set out in March how free PCR and lateral flow tests would be allocated. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said testing will be more "targeted" from the end of March and her government is seeking clarity from ministers in Westminster about how it could be funded. You can read more about the different plans for testing across the UK here.

