By Allan Fox: Errol Spence Jr. feels this is the third chance in boxing for him after enduring a terrible car crash and an eye injury that could have ended his career. IBF/WBC welterweight champion Spence has made it through those two incidents, and now he’s ready to restart again on April 16th when he faces WBA champion Yordenis Ugas in a unification fight on Showtime pay-per-view at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO