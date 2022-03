Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks’ News & Rumors. In this edition, Brock Boeser has become a lead trade candidate for the Canucks, and the New Jersey Devils are a team who could trade for the forward. Additionally, a few more teams are interested in J.T. Miller, including the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Canucks are also looking to add a top-end young defender, while there are also updates surrounding NIls Hoglander and Tyler Motte.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO