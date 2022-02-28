Steel City Capital Investments - Green Dot: Wal-Mart's Banking Partner

In the past, I had been rather bullish about the prospects of Sunstone Hotel Investors based on the opportunity for its operations to turn around. In the REIT space, there are many different companies that focus on many different niches or markets. One market that was hit particularly hard as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic was the hotel space. But of the smaller players in this space that managed to survive, one company that stands out as an interesting turnaround prospect is Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO). Although investors in the company have experienced pain by holding the stock in recent months, management has done well to turn some of the operations of the enterprise around. Admittedly, there's still plenty of room for improvement. But as that improvement is realized, the company should still offer some nice prospects for investors who are patient.

