Laverne Cox botches pronunciation of ‘Encanto’ on SAG Awards 2022 carpet

By Francesca Bacardi
 7 days ago

Maybe she was thinking of “Enchanted”?

While interviewing Lin-Manuel Miranda on E!’s SAG Awards 2022 red carpet, Laverne Cox asked the famed Broadway star about his original songs for Disney’s “Encanto” but mispronounced it as “Enchanto.”

“Congrats on ‘Enchanto,'” she began . “Girl, I’m so happy for you. You deserve it. I am just so thankful for this movie. I’ve watched it twice, and it’s brilliant. Congratulations, have fun tonight, you’re everything.”

It’s unclear how the “Orange Is the New Black” alum was able to botch the pronunciation so badly having seen the hit animated movie not once but twice.

Naturally, Twitter hopped on it immediately.

“Lol at Laverne pronouncing Encanto Enchanto #LiveFromE #SAGAwards,” tweeted one user.

Laverne Cox mispronounced the title of the hit Disney film “Encanto.”

“not laverne saying ENCHANTO,” caught another.

“Not Laverne Cox telling Lin Manuel Miranda that she loved ENCHANTO,” wrote another fan.

“‘Enchanto’ miss Laverne 😭 #SAGAwards,” tweeted another.

Both Miranda’s “Encanto” and “Tick, Tick… Boom!” nabbed nominations at Sunday’s award show, including a Best Animated Feature Film for the former and a Best Performance by an Actor in a Musical or Comedy for the former film’s lead, Andrew Garfield.

Miranda, 42, is also set to open the SAG Awards alongside his “Hamilton” co-stars Leslie Odom Jr. and Daveed Diggs.

The “In the Heights” star will also continue to cruise through award season all the way to the Oscars, where “Dos Oruguitas” (Two Caterpillars) is up for Best Original Song.

The 2022 SAG Awards will air live on TNT and TBS on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

