Rosario Dawson hits SAG Awards 2022 solo after Cory Booker breakup

By Evan Real
 7 days ago
Rosario Dawson hit the red carpet solo at Sunday night's 2022 SAG Awards, weeks after her breakup with New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker. Getty Images

Eat your heart out, Senator.

Rosario Dawson hit the red carpet solo at Sunday night’s 2022 SAG Awards, weeks after her breakup with Cory Booker made headlines.

The actress, 42, stunned in a black Oscar de la Renta gown. With her hair worn in a tight bun and skin glowing with dewy makeup, Dawson accessorized her look with emerald earrings and diamond rings worn on each hand.

Seemingly in great spirits post-split, she flashed a bright smile and blew kisses while posing for photographers.

It was reported on Feb. 13 that Dawson and the New Jersey senator, 52, had called it quits after three years together.

The two are still friends even though they are no longer romantically involved, a source close to Booker told People at the time.

Dawson stunned in a black Oscar de la Renta gown while posing for photographers.

Page Six exclusively revealed the pair — who met at a political fundraiser in 2018 — were seeing each other after they were spotted on a movie date night in January 2019. Two months later, Rosario confirmed their relationship and moved in with the politician at his Newark home in June 2020.

“He’s a wonderful human being, and it’s good to spend some time together when we can. We’re busy,” she told TMZ at the time.

“I am just grateful to be with someone that I respect and love and admire so much who is so brilliant and kind and caring and loving.”

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker and actress Rosario Dawson have gone their separate ways, according to a source.

Booker, for his part, opened up about his relationship with the “Rent” star during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” after announcing his bid for the presidential election in 2020.

“She really has this nurturing spirit that’s made me more courageous not just in the love that I project and want to see in our country, but even in our personal relationships, to love more fearlessly,” he told the talk show host.

“So I’m very, very blessed to be with someone who makes me a better person.”

