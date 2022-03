Whether you're headed to a yoga retreat far from home or you regularly take your own mat with you to classes in your neighborhood, it can be difficult to find a way to transport all your exercise accessories with ease. A solid yoga bag should have room for all your gear for practice, as well as your phone, wallet, and water bottle, while remaining easy to carry. Amazon shoppers have discovered one bag that fits all these criteria and more, and it's just $27.

YOGA ・ 12 DAYS AGO