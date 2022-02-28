ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lady Gaga is white hot on the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 7 days ago

Father, son, lots of sparkle.

Lady Gaga hit the SAG Awards 2022 red carpet Sunday night in a white-hot Armani Privé gown with a folded bust, showing off a plunging sweetheart neckline adorned with gold sparkles.

She accentuated the look with the gorgeous Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger Flowers and Leaves necklace in 18-karat yellow gold and platinum with diamonds from the 2022 Tiffany Blue Book Collection.

Her other jewelry included an 8-carat diamond ring and diamond drop earrings, both also from Tiffany.

Gaga finished her look with bold white eyeshadow and channeled Old Hollywood glamour with soft blond waves.

The actress, 35, is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for her performance as Patrizia Reggiani in “House of Gucci.” She’ll face off against Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Jennifer Hudson and Nicole Kidman in the category.

“House of Gucci” is also nominated for Best Ensemble Cast, while co-star Jared Leto is up for Best Supporting Actor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RnCpz_0eQrwy5K00
Gaga is nominated for the SAG Award for Best Actress for her role in “House of Gucci.”

“I think that women’s stories are beautiful and they’re complicated and complex,” she told E!’s red carpet host, Laverne Cox, of the role.

Gaga has talked at length about the emotionally draining process of playing the murderous wife of Italian fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), revealing that she needed an on-set psychiatric nurse during the end of filming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AfMJb_0eQrwy5K00
She added extra sparkle to the look with a stunning diamond-covered necklace.

“I don’t think that any actor should push themselves to that limit,” she said in December.

“And I ask myself all the time why I do that. I’ve done some pretty extreme art pieces throughout my career — the things I’ve put my body through, my mind. It’s like a walnut of sadness in my stomach as I say this to you. I don’t know why I’m like that.”

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From Lady Gaga Forgetting Her Pants On The Cover Of 'Deadline'—Her Legs Look Incredible!

Lady Gaga, 35, just graced the cover of Deadline’s “AwardsLine Oscar Preview” issue and looked effortlessly elegant and sultry in a thigh-length, tasteful blazer and knee-high black heeled boots. As always with her style, this outfit absolutely wowed us. (The article that accompanied the photo shoot, and Gaga’s articulate, eloquent comments on her recent film role and being a woman in Hollywood, did too!)
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Vanity Fair under fire for ‘dreadful’ photoshop of Nicole Kidman

Vanity Fair’s latest cover of Nicole Kidman is facing some backlash for using too much photoshop. The magazine just released its 28th annual Hollywood Issue, which features eight celebrities on different covers. In the cover of Kidman, 54, she is wearing a matching black mini skirt and bra top, designed by Miu Miu. “Presenting our 28th annual Hollywood Issue, starring Academy Award nominee @NicoleKidman,” Vanity Fair wrote on Instagram. The post also included a video of Kidman at her photoshoot and an image of her Vanity Fair cover.“The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star has held the keys to Hollywood for...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicole Kidman
Person
Laverne Cox
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Patrizia Reggiani
Person
Maurizio Gucci
SheKnows

Sharon Stone Just Confirmed Her & Michael Douglas’ Very, Very Different Paychecks For Basic Instinct

The pay gap in Hollywood has been going on for decades, and it doesn’t matter if 1992’s Basic Instinct is now 30 years old, Sharon Stone is still going to talk about it. Even though she and Michael Douglas shared the starring roles of Catherine Trammell and Detective Nick Curran, they earned very different paychecks for carrying the same amount of screen time.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

The Golden Girls casting director alleges Betty White was hated by her co-stars, says Bea Arthur referred to her with the C-word

The latest episode of Los Angeles Magazine's The Originals podcast features an April 2021 interview with The Golden Girls casting director Joel Thurm. In it, Thurm, speaking months before White's death, alleges that Arthur and Rue McClanahan both called White the C-word. “Literally Bea Arthur, who I cast in something else later on, just said, ‘Oh, she’s a f*cking c*nt,’ using that word,” says Thurm, who is writing a book about his experiences as a casting director. He added: “Yeah, she called her the C-word. I mean, I heard that with my own ears. And by the way, so did Rue McClanahan. Rue McClanahan said it to me in Joe Allen’s (restaurant); Bea Arthur (when she was) on the set of Beggars and Choosers."
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sag Awards#Tiffany Co#White Hot#Jewelry#Italian
d1softballnews.com

Neither Angelina Jolie nor Brad Pitt believe it. This is how your daughter dances

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have 6 children, but none of them have so far shown a great interest in their professions. Of course, they all have a particular fame and get the attention of the press for the smallest detail. Although their personal life is kept very discreet, sometimes the public has the pleasure of learning something personal. This time, none of the parents can believe how one of their daughters dances. It seems that, after all, one of the Jolie-Pitts will succeed in the industry.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Are Living Together Again & Working On Repairing Their Marriage

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are calling off their divorce and their kids are ‘thrilled,’ a friend tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Jason Momoa, 42, and Lisa Bonet, 54, have decided to give their marriage another chance. They first revealed their decision to split in Instagram post on Jan. 12, stating, “We free each other to be who we are learning to become.” Now, roughly six weeks after that shocking Instagram post — which has since been deleted — a friend of the Aquaman star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’ve had a change of heart – and they are already living together again!
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Madonna, 63, Looks Like Her 90s Self with Blue Eyes & Contoured Makeup & Fans Are Here For It

Pop icon Madonna went back to the future in a new photoshoot, rocking her classic 90s look in a move that drove fans wild. Some looks never go out of style; especially when you’re Madonna, and every one of your eras is iconic. In new photos shared to her Instagram, Madonna channeled her own look from the 90s with striking blue eyes, strong brows, and heavily contoured makeup. Rocking fingerless leather gloves and a puffy vest to complete the look, the pop icon, 63, proved even as she grows older, she’s still perfected a timeless and iconic look.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Miley Cyrus Rocks Gucci Crop Top & Matching Pants For Epic Bud Light Festival Performance — Photos

One day before the Super Bowl, Miley Cyrus took the stage in Los Angeles to perform in a sexy Gucci ensemble for her performance. Miley Cyrus headlined the third night of the Bud Light Music Festival at Crypto.Com Arena (formerly Staples Center) alongside Green Day on Feb. 12. At the pre-Super Bowl party, Miley commanded the stage for a performance of some of her biggest hits. The 29-year-old looked fierce in her performance outfit, wearing head-to-toe Gucci.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox News

Nicole Kidman’s Vanity Fair magazine cover leaves fans ‘very confused’ over ‘mind-boggling’ concept

It appears Nicole Kidman’s latest cover shoot has fans divided, drawing some confusion among social media users for its "mind-boggling" concept. On Thursday, Vanity Fair released new images and an accompanying video of Kidman donning a "student"-style look from Miu Miu to ring in the 28th edition of its long-running Hollywood cover issue – which is intended to highlight the best performances in the business.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman Slays In Black Gown While Cuddling Up To Husband Keith Urban At SAG Awards

Nicole Kidman had the best accessory at the SAG Awards — her loving husband, Keith Urban!. Nicole Kidman looked absolutely stunning at the SAG Awards, where she was nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos in the category of Female Actor in a Leading Role in a Motion Picture. Nicole was joined by her best accessory of all time — her husband, Keith Urban, who made sure to love up on the actress on the red carpet.
CELEBRITIES
rollingout.com

Jason Momoa reportedly slides back home with Lisa Bonet

Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reportedly living together again. Momoa, 42, reportedly moved back into their Los Angeles County home to give their marriage another try. “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” Hollywood Life reports. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The move comes about a month after The Daily Mail reported that Momoa was living out of his custom-made $750,000 Ford RV in Southern California. This is also about two months after the beloved couple had announced they were going to go their separate ways after five years of marriage.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Page Six

Page Six

82K+
Followers
10K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy