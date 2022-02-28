ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Squid Game’ star HoYeon Jung honors Korea with SAG Awards 2022 outfit

By Kristin Contino
 7 days ago
HoYeon Jung is nominated for two awards at the 2022 SAG Awards. Getty Images for WarnerMedia

We’re giving HoYeon Jung the green light for this red carpet look.

The “Squid Game” actress dazzled in custom Louis Vuitton at the 2022 SAG Awards, along with a very special hair accessory.

Wearing a button-front black gown covered in silver beads and crystals, Jung sparkled in her SAG Awards debut, where she is nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series categories for her work on Netflix’s record-breaking hit.

The 27-year-old star wore her dark locks in a long braid adorned with a scarf made from the same material as her dress and designed to look like a daenggi, a traditional Korean hair ribbon.

Jung, a former runway model and runner-up on “Korea’s Top Model,” was named a global ambassador for Louis Vuitton in fall 2021, and covered Vogue’s February 2022 issue in a metallic look from the luxury label.

“It is an honor to start my acting career with Louis Vuitton, the brand I have modeled for,” she said in a press release. “I look forward to all the moments with Louis Vuitton as a global ambassador.”

With 23 million Instagram followers and a promising career ahead, it’s no wonder Jung looked so at home on the red carpet Sunday night.

