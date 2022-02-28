Chinese EV maker Nio pursues Hong Kong secondary listing

HONG KONG, Feb 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - On Feb. 16 officials in Chenzhou, a municipality in China’s Hunan province, reported two Covid-19-positive individuals had entered the city after fleeing Hong Kong in a boat, bypassing border and disease controls. Such illicit departures have now become so common, state media report, that officials are offering $16,000 rewards for tips on illegal border crossings. The former British colony, long a haven for Chinese people escaping political and economic chaos, is fast losing its allure.
Comments / 0