ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Chinese EV maker Nio pursues Hong Kong secondary listing

By Syndicated Content
wincountry.com
 7 days ago

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Nio Inc will carry out a secondary listing in Hong Kong by way of introduction, according to stock exchange filings on Monday....

wincountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

How Hong Kong is looking at the moment

The city's existing social distancing measures extended until April 20. To help curb Hong Kong's worsening fifth wave of Covid-19 infections, the government decided to extend existing social distancing measures until April 20. Restrictions include a ban on dine-in services after 6 pm and temporary venue closures. With no nightlife and recreational spaces to unwind, people are heading outdoors to avoid cabin fever and get some fresh air.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Hong Kong is failing Chinese migrants

HONG KONG, Feb 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - On Feb. 16 officials in Chenzhou, a municipality in China’s Hunan province, reported two Covid-19-positive individuals had entered the city after fleeing Hong Kong in a boat, bypassing border and disease controls. Such illicit departures have now become so common, state media report, that officials are offering $16,000 rewards for tips on illegal border crossings. The former British colony, long a haven for Chinese people escaping political and economic chaos, is fast losing its allure.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Fortune

Elon Musk gave a mysterious $5.7 billion donation weeks after he dared the UN to show him its plan for solving world hunger

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Elon Musk donated around $5.74 billion to charity in November, just weeks after tweeting that if the UN World Food Program showed him how $6 billion would solve world hunger, he would “sell Tesla stock right now and do it.”
CHARITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Murdoch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Initial Public Offering#Vehicles#Chinese#Ev#Reuters#Nio Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NIO
NewsBreak
Cars
Place
Sydney
Country
China
simpleflying.com

Private Jet With Russians Onboard Blocked From Departing Canadian Airport

On Tuesday of this week, a charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals landed at Yellowknife Airport, Canada. Canada has banned all Russian aircraft from its airspace because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. What happens now?. Private jet carrying Russian nationals grounded at Canada's Yellowknife Airport. As of Sunday, all aircraft...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Forbes

NIO Announces Hong Kong Listing

Asian equities opened lower but managed to climb throughout the trading day to close in the green except for Hong Kong’s small loss while Taiwan and Indonesia were on holiday. Volumes were notably higher, driven by today’s MSCI Quarterly Index Review rebalance, which requires MSCI-benchmarked index funds and ETFs to trade at the market’s close.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy