Leaked iPhone 14 Schematic Suggests Apple Will Be Ditching The Notch

The official news today begin with Realme, earlier today the company released the new GT2 and GT2 Pro Series, and the reason why you should care is because they're calling this their first real flagship, and I'm actually gonna agree. For example, focusing on the Pro, it brings a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED Display with LTPO 2.0 technology. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, up to 12 Gigs of RAM and up to 256 Gigs of storage. It brings a hefty 5000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, and it runs Android 12 out of the box. The cameras are a triple setup that consists of two 50MP shooters for the main and the ultra wide, and with that ultra wide having a crazy 150 degree field of view that even allows for a fish eye mode. Oh, and the third one is a macro because we can't live without those. It comes in 4 color variants being Paper White, Green, Steel Black and Titanium Blue. And then there's the price. It starts at 649 Euros so, stay tuned for our hands on because I'm actually liking this phone.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO