Leaked iPhone 14 Schematic Suggests Apple Will Be Ditching The Notch

By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver since the iPhone X made its debut and Apple included a notch in the front display to house the front-facing camera and its TrueDepth system, people have been complaining about its design. Most users have probably gotten used to it by now, but that doesn’t mean that they actually like...

Benzinga

How Apple Can Win With A $199 iPhone

Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) has several launch events lined up for 2022, if reports are anything to go by. The company is widely expected to announce a budget model of its iPhone as early as March. Will Apple Make a $199 Gamble? Apple could opt to sell its older iPhone...
pymnts

Will Apple Unveil 5G iPhone SE Next Week?

Apple is set to hold its first product unveiling of the year March 8, when it will likely showcase its first low-cost iPhone SE using 5G capabilities. As Bloomberg reported Wednesday (March 2), the event will kick off what could be Apple’s biggest year yet for new devices, and will also include a new iPad Air and updated Macs with Apple-made chips.
Hypebae

Apple May Be Dropping Its Cheapest iPhone Yet

Adding to the rumors about its 20-inch foldable device, Apple will reportedly debut its cheapest 5G iPhone at its spring product launch event. According to Investor’s Business Daily, the “rumored iPhone SE 3 would kick off a slew of product refreshes this year.” In addition to its 5G wireless feature, the device might come with the A15 chip and improved camera.
SlashGear

How The Apple Newton's Failure Led To The iPhone

Apple's approach to smartphone innovation in the past decade has focused more on refinement, instead of racing ahead of rivals. High refresh rate screens? Apple only warmed up to the idea last year. Crazy-fast charging? iPhones still have a long, long way to go. Megapixel-heavy cameras? 2022 iPhones peak at 12-megapixel, while Android phones are readying for the 200-megapixel race. But that was not always the case.
idropnews.com

Bye Notch | iPhone 14’s Face ID Notch Replacement Might Look Just Like This

By now it’s not exactly news that this year’s “iPhone 14” may finally spell the end of the classic notch design — at least for some of the models in the new lineup. While Apple has reportedly been working on ways to eliminate the notch for years, we first heard reliable reports nearly a year ago that the iPhone 14 would herald the arrival of the first “notch-less” iPhone models.
BGR.com

New 5G iPhone SE details leak ahead of Apple’s March event

All signs point to Apple debuting the first 5G iPhone SE next week at its March event. Apple sent out invites for the event on Wednesday but didn’t offer any details about what it has in store. That said, leaks have already spoiled most of the surprises. In fact, even with less than a week to go until the event, the leaks continue to spring.
9to5Mac

Gurman suggests Apple should sell the existing iPhone SE for $199

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman is suggesting that Apple should sell the existing iPhone SE for $199 as a loss leader in parts of the world where iPhones remain largely unaffordable to the masses. Effectively he is arguing for the equivalent of the Apple Watch Series 3: a way to bring...
pocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 14 Pro's Leaked Notch Is WORSE? OnePlus 10 Pro Global Release Date & more! (video)

The official news today begin with Realme, earlier today the company released the new GT2 and GT2 Pro Series, and the reason why you should care is because they're calling this their first real flagship, and I'm actually gonna agree. For example, focusing on the Pro, it brings a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED Display with LTPO 2.0 technology. It's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, up to 12 Gigs of RAM and up to 256 Gigs of storage. It brings a hefty 5000 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, and it runs Android 12 out of the box. The cameras are a triple setup that consists of two 50MP shooters for the main and the ultra wide, and with that ultra wide having a crazy 150 degree field of view that even allows for a fish eye mode. Oh, and the third one is a macro because we can't live without those. It comes in 4 color variants being Paper White, Green, Steel Black and Titanium Blue. And then there's the price. It starts at 649 Euros so, stay tuned for our hands on because I'm actually liking this phone.
BGR.com

New leak shows off Apple’s brand new iPhone 14 design

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 may look distinctly different from previous iPhone models, according to newly leaked schematics. While previous rumors suggested that Apple would do away with the notch and replace it with a punch-hole design, more recent reports point to something of a punch-hole and pill design combo. And with the iPhone 14 release now just about six months away, it stands to reason that the schematic below likely represents the upcoming iPhone design.
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
