Best tactical Christmas stocking

These classic consumer staples stocks provide consistent, steady gains in a tumultuous environment. Look to consumer staples stocks for consistency. The S&P 500 has fallen about 9% year to date as of Feb. 28, and macroeconomic factors cast a gloomy cloud over the markets. Inflation, supply chain and labor market woes continue in the face of tightening monetary policy and a dreary geopolitical situation. Amid these conditions, investors may be wondering where to shelter. Offering everyday products, the consumer staples segment presents an opportunity for reliable, steady growth and includes companies that retail or produce foods, beverages, household products and personal items. Recent reports from Bank of America shed a positive light on consumer spending patterns and show consumer demand remains high. Total spending on credit and debit cards increased 12.3% year over year as of early February, and about 90% of consumers expect to spend more or the same on groceries, household goods and personal products in the next three months. With this in mind, here are seven of the best consumer staples stocks to buy.

STOCKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO