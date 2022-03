If you’ve ever tried to photograph young children, you’ll know it can be extremely difficult. The same goes for photographing an unpredictable animal, like a dog or a cat. Pet photography can be delightful and unbelievably cute, but it isn't always easy, and your subjects will likely not know how to pose for the camera. If you’d like to get the perfect shot of your next four-legged subject, then use these eight helpful tips and tricks.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO