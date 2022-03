KEARNEY, Neb. — Is having a pet bunny good for a child?. According to Dr. Brandon Beebout at the Hilltop Pet Clinic, it depends. "I think it's up to obviously that family and they need to do the research, they need to watch the show. They need to make sure that they have the husbandry. So the cage, the food, the water kind of have everything and said, ask your veterinarian before you go down this road.”

KEARNEY, NE ・ 13 DAYS AGO