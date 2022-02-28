ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chip crunch into 2024 could fuel more profits for automakers

By Breana Noble The Detroit News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAutomakers could be riding strong pricing from limited inventories because of the semiconductor shortage into 2024 — and they have no intentions of returning to the old ways. An excess demand over the supply of new vehicles — crimped by too few microchips needed for electric components in...

