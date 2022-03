Boreham Wood have deployed a 352 formation all season and this knowledge, along with a scarcity of central midfield options available to Everton in the FA Cup, probably convinced Frank Lampard to revert to the 343 we'd seen him use in his first few matches as manager. Typically, it is a sound strategy to counter two centre forwards with three centre halves. However, the way Boreham Wood set up, essentially with all ten outfield players behind the ball for extensive periods of the match, led the Blues into a slow, harmless possession game for the entire first half.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO