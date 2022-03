Back in September, it was announced that Madonna would be directing her own biopic from a script she's co-written with Oscar-winner Diablo Cody. Since the news broke, many fans have wondered who would play the iconic performer. According to a recent report from The Hollywood Reporter, the list of potential actors has been narrowed down and among them is Black Widow star, Florence Pugh. Since the list of potential Madonnas was released, many people have taken to Twitter to back Pugh as the choice, but the former Academy Award-nominated actor has some competition. According to the report, Madonna's finalists also include Julia Garner (Ozark), Alexa Demie (Euphoria), Odessa Young (Mothering Sunday), and Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown).

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO