Auto Club Speedway Cup race results, driver points

Alex Bowman was in the right place and crew chief Greg Ives made the right call to score an overtime win in Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No. 48 crew was one of three Hendrick Motorsports teams to call for a two-tire pit stop during the final caution of the day, joining teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron. Larson chose the outside of the front row for the restart. Bowman chose the inside.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 HOURS AGO