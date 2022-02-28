ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Auto Club Speedway Cup race results, driver points

By Dustin Long
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReigning Cup champion Kyle Larson led the final seven laps to score his first win of the season, taking the checkered flag Sunday at Auto Club Speedway. The victory is...

DieselDave
6d ago

Not interested….. NASCAR has been dead since the passing of Earnhardt. And whatever was left of NASCAR, DuhDuh Wallace put the final nail on the coffin ⚰️

NBC Sports

Kyle Larson: Rick Hendrick led meeting after incident at Auto Club

After his late-race clash with teammate Chase Elliott last week, Kyle Larson has said that Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick led a meeting with all four HMS teams ahead of this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. “Rick called a meeting with all four teams and just kind of reiterated...
NBC Sports

Cup Series at Las Vegas: Start time, TV info, weather, lineup

The western swing continues for the NASCAR Cup Series Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Coming off his win last week at Auto Club Speedway, reigning Cup champion Kyle Larson returns to the track where he earned his first win with Hendrick Motorsports one year ago. Attention will be on...
NBC Sports

Alex Bowman wins Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Alex Bowman was in the right place and crew chief Greg Ives made the right call to score an overtime win in Sunday’s Cup race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The No. 48 crew was one of three Hendrick Motorsports teams to call for a two-tire pit stop during the final caution of the day, joining teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron. Larson chose the outside of the front row for the restart. Bowman chose the inside.
NBC Sports

Five Cup teams have crew member ejected after inspection issues

NASCAR announced that five Cup teams failed pre-qualifying inspection twice and will have a pit crew member ejected and lose pit stall selection for Sunday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Failing inspection twice were the cars of Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott, Harrison Burton, Todd Gilliland and Josh Bilicki.
